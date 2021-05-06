Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman submitted an official request to the Professional League to postpone its match against Fujairah, as part of the “26th round” and the last, of the Arabian Gulf League, which will be held on May 11th, until after the match between Fujairah and the postponed Al Wahda match of “Round 24”, which will be held on May 15th. And in accordance with the principle of equal opportunities between the two teams, especially since the confrontation between them determines the survival fate of either of them.

Ajman ranks twelfth with 15 points, after its last draw against Al Jazeera in “Round 24”, a round that Fujairah missed in front of Al Wahda due to the latter’s return from India, after participating in the AFC Champions League.

Ayman Al-Ramadi, the coach of the team, had sent a message to the Professional League, that the “orange” match in front of the “wolves” should be postponed, given that the decision to stay will be in the final confrontation between the two teams, and it is not logical for Ajman to end the season and await his fate until after the confrontation of Fujairah and Al-Wahda. .

It is expected that the Professional League will respond to Ajman, after the end of this round, where the postponement will be studied or not, according to the conditions of the matches and the final of the President’s Cup, which will be held on May 16 between Al-Ahly youth and Al-Nasr.