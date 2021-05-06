Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Rashid bin Saeed Stadium is hosting this evening the upcoming match between Ajman and Sharjah in the 25th round of the Arab Gulf League, and “Orange” seeks to win, in order to widen the difference between it and Fujairah, its rival, to remain in the “lights”, after “the volcano” succeeded. In a tie with Al-Jazirah leaders.

After the “Abu Dhabi Pride” point, Ajman is looking for a new positive result, to raise its score to “Point 18”, before facing Fujairah in the last round, which means that the confrontation of the round between “the orange” and “the king” will be the last opportunity for the owners of the land, Before the “wolves” face his opponent for survival, who is one point behind and has a game in hand.

The history of the confrontations is biased in favor of Sharjah since the beginning of professionalism in the 2009 season, as Ajman scored 10 victories against 3, and the two teams tied in 3 matches.