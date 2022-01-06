Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The thirteenth and final round of the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League” is witnessing a “special type” confrontation between Ajman and the Emirates, and it will be held at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium in Ajman Club tomorrow, and the speciality of the meeting comes, not only because the two teams are looking for a “lost victory”. , but also because “The Falcons” is led by the Egyptian Ayman Al-Ramadi, the former coach of “Orange”, who supervised the technical management of “Al-Burkan” in 5 consecutive seasons, including one season in the first division, and 4 seasons in the professional league, and he finished his mission with the team in the season. The Serbian Goran took over the task, turning the “friends of yesterday” Ajman and Ramadi into the “circle of competition”.

At the time, Ajman did not win in the last 3 matches in the league, where it tied in one match and lost in two, after drawing with Al Wasl, and losing against Al Wahda and Al Ain, and the team needs to win, in order to improve its ranking in the table, after it fell to tenth place with 15 A point, equal with Khorfakkan “ninth” and Bani Yas “eleventh”, which means that the team needs to win to “break the partnership”, and return again to the middle of the table.

Ajman is not far from the sixth place occupied by the Kalba Union, with only 3 points, which makes winning the last confrontation in the first round the demand of the “orange” fans who are waiting to outperform the former team coach.

On the other hand, the UAE has not achieved any victory in the league so far and occupies the last place in the standings, and achieved the second draw this season against Sharjah, after Ramadi took over the task, and the “Hawks” have two points.

The coaches seem to see the cards exposed, especially Gray, who is aware of the way to play “orange” by being with him for 5 seasons.