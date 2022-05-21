Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Rashid bin Saeed Stadium will witness a match with “different accounts”, between Ajman, the owner of the land, and Al-Ain, the champion of the “ADNOC Professional League” tomorrow “Sunday”, within the “25th and penultimate round” of the tournament, although “Orange” is in a good position in the schedule. The competition, however, aspires to secure sixth place, or advance to “fifth”, in light of the partnership with Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl, with 32 points, before the start of the round, while the “leader” is looking to continue victories, and set a record of positive results, especially since He only lost one game over the course of the season.

The “hero” has the strongest defense, having conceded only 16 goals in the tournament so far, in addition to the strongest attack with 52 goals in 24 games, which gave him the advantage this season, to win the championship title, without any trouble, 10 points ahead of his closest competitors.

At a time when Ajman is looking to continue victories, after the “quartet” in the Al Wasl goal, and the team is 6 points away to break the record for the largest number of points, which it set in the 2018-2019 season, after it ranked seventh, with 37 points, which is Which makes him need to win the last two games in the league to break the previous record.

Ajman coach Goran pays all the cards, without any absences, relying on Firas in Arabic “the thinking mind”, and the Brazilian Leandro in the middle, and in the Moroccan attack Walid Azzaro and Saeed Jassim, while the Slovenian defense Miral leads.

On the other hand, Laba Kodjo, the top scorer in the league, returns to the ranks of the “leader”, after his absence in the last round, and Riberov will push the team coach with the appropriate lineup, but there is an agreement with the team’s management, to give a number of players a rest, or not to participate in the whole match, especially since “White” will gather before the last round.

Al Ain is considered the most team that has surpassed Ajman in the history of the professional league “16 victories”, and more than conceded “65 goals”. Al Ain won the last 6 matches in the “ADNOC Professional League”, and seeks to win the seventh consecutive victory for the first time, in a season Single, since the 2015-2016 season.