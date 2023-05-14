Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman team ended the exceptional and best season in its career in the Professional League, not only because it finished the season in sixth place for the first time, and was close to the senior square, outperforming Sharjah, Kalba, Al Nasr, Khor Fakkan, Bani Yas and Al Batayeh, but also because it achieved 44 points, collected from 13 wins. And 5 draws, which the team has never achieved during its participation in the league, as the highest percentage of points was 37 in the 2018-2019 season.

With the onset of the professional era, the 2008-2009 season, the team came ninth, then the twelfth and last in the 2009-2010 season, and in the seventh place in the 2011-2012 season, which is its best position in the past seasons, and the tenth in the 2012-2013 season, and the same position in the 2013-2014 season, and the thirteenth. And the penultimate season 2014-2015, the eighth season 2017-2018, the seventh 2018-2019, the season in which it achieved 37 points as the highest rate before the current season, the tenth season 2019-2020 that was not completed, the twelfth season 2020-2021, and in seventh place Last season 2021-2022.

The team scored 41 goals through Walid Azaro and Firas Belarabi, each with 12 goals, Prestige Mbongo 7 goals, Ali Madan 6 goals, and a goal each for Essam Fayez and Miral, while defender Abdullah Saleh scored the citizens’ only goal in the team.

On the other hand, the club’s management started arranging for the new season early, as it is expected that the camp of the foreign team will be held in Serbia, with the beginning of the gathering taking place in mid-July, at a time when the club’s management is seeking to arrange the team’s papers by contracting with new deals in light of The departure of the Slovenian Miral and the Bahraini Ali Modan, and although the club management requested the continuation of the loaned cities from Bahraini Riffa, the renewal of the loan is still in the process of negotiations.

The team’s first deals in the new season were to renew Issam Fayez’s contract until 2027 in the category of resident player and contract with Nader Al-Ghandari, the African player and the Tunisian national team, who will replace the player Miral, and at the level of national players, the club management began negotiating with Shabab Al-Ahly to renew the loan contract of defender Saeed Suleiman. , While the loan of Nasser Mahmoud, Al Wasl player, ended.

The Orange Castle is living in a state of technical stability, in light of the continuation of most of the team’s players at the level of foreigners and citizens, especially Walid Azaro, Firas Belarabi and Prestige Mbongo, in addition to the continuation of the contract of Serbian coach Goran until the end of next season.