Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Ajman Club announced the preparatory program for the first football team during the summer break, which will be according to three main stages led by technical director Joran, who is returning once again to take over the task of coaching “Al-Burkan”.

The first phase will begin next July 7, with medical examinations and the start of training in Ajman, with the second phase including the external camp, which will be held in Serbia during the period from July 17 to the beginning of next August, and the camp will include five friendly matches.

After returning to the country on the 2nd of next August, the final stage of preparation begins through training, in addition to holding one friendly match, in preparation for the start of the season on the 17th of the same month, when the team will play its first matches in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

Ajman is credited with its diligence over the past month to complete all the files, especially by renewing the contracts of a number of its players, and completing the return of coach Goran, after he left during the last season, with the beginning of contracts with foreign and resident players in preparation for providing better levels in the new season.