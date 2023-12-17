

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman continues the state of “fluctuation” in results, with its fifth loss at its home stadium against Al-Nasr, in the “11th round” of the league, which is the fourth for “Orange” at its home stadium, and it did not taste the taste of victory in any match at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, where it excelled in two matches “outside the rules.” » against Khor Fakkan and Al Jazira, and tied 4 times, and the team remains in its home stadium in the first round, the match against Baniyas in “Round 13”, which will be held after returning from a long hiatus, and what is interesting is that “Al Borkan” also did not win in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, as it tied in its stadium. With a 2-2 victory, he lost in the second leg and was eliminated from the tournament.

In general, Ajman failed to achieve any victory in its home stadium, and the land did not play with its owners, and it became a stranger in its home, and the draw with Hatta was the best result, while it tied outside its stadium against the Emirates, Al-Wasl and Al-Bataeh, and another was achieved at its stadium against Al-Dhafra in “Round 24” in Last season, the match was held on April 24, 2023, which means that the team is waiting for the “Al-Samawi” match next February, in search of the first victory in its stadium, after nearly 10 months.

“Orange” lost to “Al-Ameed” in 10 of the 23 confrontations between the two teams, while Ajman won 8 matches and tied in 5 matches. Also, Ajman did not keep a clean sheet in any match over the course of 11 rounds, which is a secret. Conceding 27 goals, although the defense has improved relatively since Roman Isaela took over the coaching job for “Orange”, starting with the Al-Wasl match, where Ajman conceded a goal in every match, the last 6 rounds before facing Al-Nasr.

