Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly regained the sparkle of victories again, and returned to achieving the “full mark”, by defeating Ajman, at the beginning of the second round, after losing to Al-Wasl, and drawing with Al-Sharjah before stopping, and lost 4 important points, in the team’s journey, which was enough to place it in “runner-up”. » Behind the leaders Al-Wasl, but the victory represents a new morale boost for “Al-Fursan”, especially since the team appeared at a distinguished technical level.

Shabab Al-Ahly’s victory was not difficult, after they controlled the course of the match, which prompted Serbian coach Marko Nikolic, the team’s coach, to play with two teams throughout the two halves, after he secured the victory early, and fielded the players Yahya Al-Ghassani, Youri, and Mo’nis Dabour, and the Iranian Saeed Ezzat, in their first appearance. He played for Al-Fursan in the league, with Abdullah Al-Naqbi in the second half, and he gave the rest a rest.

At the same time, the “Knights” victory came in the specialization and history, as it excelled in 18 of the 24 matches, and tied 5 times, and the 2017-2018 season tipped the balance in the favor of the “Orange” in the second round, and more than 6 years have passed since the only victory, and Ajman did not succeed after that in excelling. Again until now.

The Ajman players did not perform at the level expected of them, and errors appeared in the back line and the midfield, which is what coach Daniel Isaella spoke about. The “Knights” early goal also gave the players “comfort” in dealing with the match, and “Al-Borkan” also missed 3 influential players. Serbian defender Milos is injured, and Ali Madan and Issam Fayez are suspended.

The loss came to exacerbate the wounds of “Orange”, which continues to bleed points, even though it has 11 points, and a difference of 6 points from Emirates and Hatta, but the team’s position has not improved in the ranking table, and the difference between it and Ittihad Kalba “eleventh” is only two points, and Isaila is focusing on To face the UAE in “Round 15”, to get out of the “vortex” of twelfth place in which the team has been in most of the league rounds so far.