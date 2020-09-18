The BRICS national security advisors on Thursday drafted a counterterrorism strategy that could be approved at the upcoming conference. Security consultants from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) also discussed the dangers facing global, regional and national security in this meeting. This virtual meeting was hosted by Russia. Contrary to estimates, the National Security Advisers of India and China did not hold any bilateral talks outside the meeting. To this, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a weekly press conference, “It was a virtual meeting and bilateral dialogue is not possible in this format.”A statement issued by Russia said that five BRICS countries have drafted an anti-terrorism strategy that will be presented at the next BRICS conference for approval. This draft strategy states that no country will interfere in the internal affairs of another country and respect its sovereignty. Also, in this draft, compliance with international laws in security matters and the central role of the United Nations are given priority.National Security Advisors also discussed biological security cooperation and protection of information and communication technology. All emphasized on designing systems to deal with security threats in the information sector. According to Russia’s statement, the meeting expressed concern over the rising tension in Iran, Venezuela and Syria. India has not issued any official statement regarding this meeting.India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended this online meeting. Officials said the group’s 10th meeting of the NSA was attended by China’s State Counselor Yang Jiechi and senior officials from Russia, Brazil and South Africa. The meeting was hosted by Russia, the current president of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

According to a Russian official, in addition to discussing global and regional security issues in the meeting, views on terrorism and extremism were also exchanged. The official said an agreement was reached to further enhance the dialogue on security issues and close coordination between the law enforcement agencies of the member countries. However, there are 3.6 billion people living in BRICS countries which is half of the world’s population. The total GDP of these countries is $ 16.6 trillion.