Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Team India will play a Boxing Day Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26 December. Virat Kohli has returned home on Paternity Leave. Team India suffered an 8-wicket loss in the Adelaide Test under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli scored 74 runs in the first innings of the Adelaide Test and returned unfortunate runout due to Ajinkya Rahane’s mistake. He was the biggest turning point of the runout match and also became an important reason for India’s defeat. Before the Melbourne Test, Rahane told what he had told Virat about this runout.

A day before the Melbourne Test, Rahane said, “After the end of the day’s play, I went to Virat and apologized to him, but he was absolutely fine, he was not angry about it. We both knew under what circumstances we were, we were playing well, but in cricket such things happen, you have to respect it and move on. ‘ Rahane admitted that the runout had loosened Team India’s grip from the match and Australia had taken the match by eight wickets in just two and a half days. “It was very difficult, we were playing very well at that time, our partnership was going well and I can see that the runout got the match in favor of Australia,” he said.

A day before the match, Team India’s playing eleven has also been announced. The two cricketers as Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will debut in Test cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have also got a place in the team. Team India’s playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.