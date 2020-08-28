Veteran Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has said that he hoped that he could be asked to bat at number four in the ICC ODI World Cup held last year, but he was not selected in the team. He said that it was good if you see his record before being dropped from the ODI team.

Rahane, 32, is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, but his career in limited-overs cricket has unfortunately stalled. Rahane said in a media virtual (online) press conference, ‘I was really thinking that I will be there for the number 4 in the World Cup 2019 team but now it has passed and you can’t think much about it . My goal is to return to the ODI team and do better in limited overs cricket. I have the capability and confidence for this.

He said, ‘When the World Cup was happening, I was playing county cricket. As a player, everyone wants him to be a part of the World Cup team, especially when you know that you are working hard, your record in the past has also been fantastic.

Rahane said that now he is focused on doing well for the Delhi Capitals in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahane is currently in the mandatory quarantine period in the UAE. The Delhi Capitals team can practice in unison before the 13th season of the IPL, which begins on September 19 after the quarantine period ends.

He said, ‘I am confident that I will return to white ball cricket. It is good if you see my record before I get out of my ODI team. People talk of strike rate, average. But my record is really better.

Rahane played his last ODI against South Africa on 16 February 2018 at Centurion. He has scored 34, 8, 8, 11, 79, 61, 53, 70, 55 and 5 not out in the last ODI innings.