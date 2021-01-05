Comedian Kapil Sharma remains in the news for his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kapil is always busy on social media about the guests coming to his show, sometimes he is trending on social media about his personal life. Recently, Sony TV has shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on social media. In which actor Ajay Devgn (Ajay Devgn) asked a question about Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath, which Kapil Sharma could not answer.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma questions Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan that, ‘When the film Tanaji was released, Ajay sir and Kajol came together. Then recently Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza had a lot of fun. Sometimes you (Abhishek Bachchan) and Aishwarya Rai come together and it will be great fun. On this question of Kapil, Abhishek says that, I have seen that you blossom a lot in front of him. Then Ajay asks Kapil one question, ‘Tell me one thing, you have done 1000 shows, have you ever brought your wife? Kapil Sharma could not give any answer to this question.

After this question of Ajay, Abhishek Bachchan and himself Kapil Sharma Kofi started laughing loudly. That is, it is clear that in this week’s episode, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen having a lot of fun with Kapil. Let me tell you, this promo of Kapil Sharma’s episode is becoming quite viral on social media.