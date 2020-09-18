Ajay Devgan on Thursday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. PM Modi thanked Ajay, thanking his son Yug. PM tweeted, nice to get your greetings. Very happy to see your son Yuga planting saplings on his birthday. Let us know that recently, Yuga had planted saplings on his 10th birthday.

Ajay himself shared photos of the era planting saplings. Sharing photos of the era, Ajay wrote, ‘Work towards a green tomorrow. Can not ask for more than this. There is much to come now. ‘

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday 🥳 Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

Please tell that Kajol is currently in Singapore with daughter Nyasa. Nyasa is studying at United World College of South East Asia, Singapore. Kajol and Ajay Devgan do not want Nyasa’s studies to be affected. Also they do not want to be left alone in Singapore to read Nyasa in the midst of the corona epidemic, so now Kajol has decided that she will stay in Singapore with Nyasa.

Manyata shared photo of Sanjay Dutt with children, said – no complaints, just be always

Ajay has also bought an apartment in Singapore so that Kajol and Nyasa have no problem staying. It is being told that Kajol will remain in Singapore for the next few months. While Kajol will be with daughter, Ajay Devgan is in Mumbai with son Yug.