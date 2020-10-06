Anil Devgan, brother of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, has died on Monday night. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the entire Devgan family due to his sudden demise. Ajay himself gave this information on social media account. Ajay shared a picture of his brother. With this, he wrote, ‘I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His sudden demise has broken our entire family.

No meat meat due to epidemic

Ajay further wrote, ‘The family and I will miss his presence. Pray for his soul. We will not hold personal prayer meat due to the epidemic. ‘

Many syllabus paid tribute

Now the fans are also mourning the death of his brother on Ajay’s tweet. Apart from this, many syllabus including Abhishek Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Director Mukesh Chhabra have also paid tribute.

Ajay will be seen in these films

Talking about the work front, Ajay will be seen in many interesting projects in the coming time. These include films like ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘RRR’.