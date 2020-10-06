Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s brother Anil Devgan has passed away. Ajay Devgan gave this information to the fans via post. However, due to which he died, no information has been revealed so far. Ajay Devgan shared a photo of brother Anil and wrote, “Last night I lost my brother Anil Devgan. His untimely demise broke the heart of the family. ADFF and I will always miss them. May this soul rest in peace. Personal Prayer Meat will not be held due to the epidemic. “

Let me tell you that Ajay Devgan was last seen in the film ‘Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Kajol was also in the lead role in this film. Recently, Ajay Devgan wrote a post to his daughter Nyasa, wishing her Daughters Day. He wrote, “My daughter, Nyasa has a lot in herself. My craziest critique is also my biggest weakness and strength. She is quite young now but for me and Kajol she will always be a baby girl. Happy Daughters Day. “

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Rene made her Bollywood debut, started shooting for the film ‘Sutabaji’

Bigg Boss 14: After Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan, what will be the entry in the show Gautam Gulati, post shared Hint

The theater has been closed for the past several months due to the corona virus. During this time many big films are being released on the digital platform. Many veteran stars are seen making digital debuts. It is reported that Ajay Devgan will also be seen in the web series soon. It is being said that Ajay Devgan will play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the British TV series ‘Luther’. This series will be released on the digital platform.

According to reports, Ajay Devgan has liked the project very much and has signed it. The search for the cast lead in the series has also been completed. It is being told that the makers have decided to cast Ajay Devgn opposite Ileana Dikruz. Earlier, Ajay and Ileana worked together in ‘Red’ and ‘Badshaho’.