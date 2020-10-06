Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan died last night. Ajay Devgan has given this information by tweeting himself. He said that due to the epidemic, the prayer meeting will not be held.

Ajay wrote on Twitter, ‘Last night I lost my brother Anil Devgan. His untimely demise has broken the heart of our family. Ajay Devgan Films and I will feel his lack every moment. I pray for the peace of his soul. Due to the epidemic, we will not be able to organize a private prayer meeting.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet ???? pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Let us tell you that Anil Devgan started his career as Assistant Director in the 1996 film Sunny Jeet, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s Jeet. In 2000, Anil started his innings as a director in Bollywood with Ajay’s Raju Chacha. Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were also in important roles in this film.

‘Raju Chacha’ was also Ajay Devgan’s first home production film. In 2005, Anil directed Ajay in blackmail. Anil’s last film as director was Halle-Dil, which came out in 2008. Significantly, on May 27 last year, Ajay’s father Veteran Action Director Veeru Devgan died.