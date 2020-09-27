Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan does not post much about children. But whenever you do, there is a special message hidden in them. Recently, Ajay Devgan shared a genuine and touching post for daughter Nyasa Devgan. Actually, Ajay Devgan wrote a special post for 15-year-old daughter Nyasa on Daughters Day.

He wrote, “My daughter, Nyasa has a lot in herself. My craziest critique is also my biggest weakness and strength. She is quite young now but for me and Kajol she will always be a baby girl. Happy Daughters Day. ” With this, Ajay Devgan has also shared a photo, in which Nyasa can be seen posing on the floor wearing a lehenga.

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗#HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

Please tell that Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nyasa is often a troll on social media. Ajay Devgan talked about the privacy of his children during an interview. He had said, “My papaya request is to leave the children alone.” If the parents are actors, then why do their children have to pay for it? I don’t think a child would feel comfortable with paparazzi or in front of them? They need their personal space, please give it to them. “

Nyasa is currently in Singapore. She has gone there to complete her studies. Kajol is also there to take care of Nyasa. At the same time, Ajay Devgan is in Mumbai with son Yug.