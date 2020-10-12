Bollywood’s Singham i.e. Ajay Devgan is fond of expensive vehicles. He owns many expensive vehicles and bikes. Ajay Devgan owns a BMW X7. Whenever he goes for a casual outing, he uses this car. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan has a Rolls Royce Cleaner, which costs around 7 crores. Ajay reached this car during the trailer release of the film Suryavanshi.

According to a report by Jansatta, Ajay Devgan had purchased the luxurious Majrati Quateroporte in the year 2006. When Ajay bought this car, no one had it. Then it was worth about 2.8 crores. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan had a Hawker 800 jet aircraft worth about 84 crores. Which is now said that they have given the batch.

Watch Ajay Devgan’s Instagram post here

Apart from this, Ajay Devgan also has a Rangerover Vogue, which is currently worth Rs 2.7 crore. Ajay Devgan Recently, Ajay’s cousin Anil Devgan passed away. 51-year-old Anil Devgan died due to heart attack and according to the source, he was also suffering from cancer. Ajay Devgan is deeply saddened by the demise of his brother. In such a situation, Ajay Devgan tweeted on social media and expressed his pain and also prayed for the peace of Anil’s soul.

Ajay saddened by brother’s death

Ajay Devgan wrote in his tweet, ‘Last night I lost my brother Anil Devgan. His death has broken our family. The ADFF and I will miss their presence every day. Because of the epidemic, we are not organizing any personal prayer meet.

Watch Ajay Devgan’s tweet here

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet ???? pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Also read-

It’s Official: After Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan has confirmed with girlfriend, has been dating for 10 years

Akshay Kumar-Sonu Sood started shooting for ‘Prithviraj’, Manushi Chillar will join from October 13