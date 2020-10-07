Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s cousin Anil Devgan has passed away. It is being told that 51-year-old Anil Devgan died due to heart attack and according to the source, he was also suffering from cancer. Ajay Devgan is deeply saddened by the demise of his brother. In such a situation, Ajay Devgan tweeted on social media and expressed his pain and also prayed for the peace of Anil’s soul.

Ajay Devgan wrote in his tweet, ‘Last night I lost my brother Anil Devgan. His death has broken our family. The ADFF and I will miss their presence every day. Because of the epidemic, we are not organizing any personal prayer meet.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

It is noteworthy that the name and cause of death has not been officially disclosed by Anil Devgan on behalf of Ajay Devgan. When ABP News contacted Ajay Devgan’s team and asked for more information in this regard, we were told that Anil Devgan breathed his last at his house due to ‘brief illness’.

Anil Devgan directed Ajay Devgan in the films ‘Raju Chacha’ and ‘Blackmail’. Apart from this, Anil Devgan also directed a film called ‘Hal-e-Dil’. He was also the creative director of the film Son of Sardar starring and directed Ajay Devgan.