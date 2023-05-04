Former CEO of Mastercard will serve a 5-year term; he takes office on June 2, 2023

The Executive Board of the World Bank approved this Wednesday (3.May.2023) the nomination of the Indian Ajay Banga, 63 years old, for the position of president of the institution. He is the former CEO of Mastercard and will serve a 5-year term beginning June 2nd. Here’s the full from the bank’s statement (507 KB, in English).

Ajay Banga was the only candidate for the presidency of the bank and was nominated by the United States. He will replace current chairman David Malpass, who has been in office since 2019.

Malpass, 66, announced on February 15, 2023 that he would step down as president of the bank. He was nominated in 2019 by former US President Donald Trump. He was supposed to be in charge of the World Bank until the middle of the 1st half of 2024.

The current president had clashes with the Joe Biden government. In September 2022, he was criticized by the White House for being skeptical of climate change. Afterwards, he apologized and said he believes human activity contributes to the climate crisis.

WHO IS AJAY BANGA

Ajay Banga previously served as Vice President of General Atlantic It is was chairman and CEO of Mastercard. He was also Honorary President of the International Chamber of Commerce (2020-2022).

Banga has been awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal (2012), Padma Shri Award by the President of India (2016), Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2019), Business Council Global Leadership Award for International Understanding (2019) and the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star (2021).

According to the bank statement, the institution expects to work in the “Evolution process of the World Bank Group […] and in all ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the most difficult development challenges faced by developing countries”.