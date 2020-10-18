Highlights: This time 19 students of Odisha’s underprivileged society also got success in NEET exam

Ability is not a feature of any facility. This has been proved by these promising Odisha, who have cleared the entrance exam NEET due to their hard work and struggle. Among these, some of their fathers are farmers and others are street vendors. A vegetable shop is set up by someone who sells idli vada. There are 19 students who have created history by getting success in NEET exam.

Zindagi Foundation has fulfilled the dream of becoming a children’s doctor for the deprived sections of the society. This time all the 19 students of this place have succeeded in NEET exam. The story of the founder of this foundation teaching poor students for free is no less interesting. Ajay Bahadur, the founder of Zindagi, had a dream of becoming a doctor due to lack of money.

The dream remained incomplete in the illness and financial crisis of the father

Ajay Bahadur Singh said, ‘My father was ill and we could not afford the medicines needed to treat him, so I started working and could not do my medical studies. Now I will try to add students from other states to this foundation as well.

Father’s job went into lockdown

Students who have succeeded in NEET include Khirodini Sahu, who is ranked 2,594. Khirodni’s father worked as a laborer in the farm and the job was lost during the lockdown. Similarly, Satyajit Sahu, the son of a vegetable seller, has scored 619 marks in NEET.

Institute raises students’ expenses

A student of Zindagi Foundation, who cleared Neet’s exam, said, ‘My father is a small farmer. I have come here to study in lockdown. The institute bears the expenses of my living, eating and drinking. I am very grateful. ‘