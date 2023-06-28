The hours seem to be numbered for the footballer Jorge Sanchez in the Old Continent. After signing with him ajax of the Dutch league, the winger is not having a good time, and his performances on the field have left much to be desired.
It is for this reason that the European club seeks to give him a way out, and they would even have his replacement for the following season. the Danish Anton Gaaei being in charge of occupying the place that will remain vacant.
In this regard, two Mexican soccer clubs have already raised their hands to try to get the services of Jorge Sánchez. According to information from Fox SportsBoth Monterrey and Tigres want to have the winger among their ranks,
“‘It wasn’t up to the job’. The Dutch press once again ripped off the Mexican winger Jorge Sánchez, who they see outside of Ajax in this same summer transfer window.”can be read in the shared post.
Likewise, his return to the Águilas del América team looks complicated, after the Coapa squad sold Sánchez for 6 million euros, now, the place has been occupied by the brand new reinforcement Kevin Álvarez, so there would be no place for Sanchez,
On the other hand, there has also been talk that Santos Laguna would look for his youth player where he shone and where, thanks to his striking football, he began to arouse the interest of clubs of the stature of America.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it.
