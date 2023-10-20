The Ajax football players will encounter Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma in the group stage of the Champions League. The Champions League draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, showed this on Friday.

The Dutch Jackie Groenen and Lieke Martens are under contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Jill Baijings, also an international player for the Netherlands, plays for Bayern Munich.

Ajax qualified for the main tournament of the highest division in club football for the first time on Wednesday after a home win over FC Zürich (2-0). A week earlier, the national champion won 6-0 in Switzerland.

The team of coach Suzanne Bakker will play all home matches of the Champions League in the Johan Cruijff Arena. The six group matches are scheduled from November 14 to January 31. The final will be played on May 25 in Bilbao, Spain. (AP)