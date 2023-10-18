Ajax Women has reached the group stage of the Champions League for the first time ever. The team of coach Suzanne Bakker did not encounter any problems on Wednesday evening after last week’s 0-6 victory over FC Zürich. Ajax won 2-0. FC Twente didn’t make it.
Latest update:
18-10-23, 22:17
