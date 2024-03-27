Ajax has earned more than 700,000 euros from the special performances of the football players this season in the Champions League. The quarter-final against Chelsea turned out to be the final destination after a 3-0 defeat in Amsterdam and the 1-1 draw in London, which meant that another 180,000 euros in income were not added.
