The surprisingly long Champions League season of the Ajax football players is finally over. After last week's 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea, reaching the semi-finals already seemed an impossible task, and that also turned out to be the case at Stamford Bridge. The team from Amsterdam did have a chance to win against Chelsea, who had changed in several places, but the return ended in a draw: 1-1.

Ajax was the first Dutch women's team ever to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, attracting a record number of almost 36,000 spectators to the Johan Cruijff ArenA last week. However, they had to admit that the leader of England was too strong for the champion of the Netherlands.

Trainer Suzanne Bakker had already indicated before the return that Ajax mainly wanted to make it a great match and show that it had learned from last week, the result was secondary. Bakker could not call on the suspended midfielder Lily Yohannes in London. Captain Sherida Spitse just returned from a suspension in the defense.

Good chances

Ajax was able to keep up with Chelsea in the first minutes, just like last week. After more than fifteen minutes, the Amsterdam team had good opportunities through Romée Leuchter and Tiny Hoekstra. Hoekstra almost had luck when goalkeeper Zecira Musovic shot the ball against her, but the ball rolled against the post.

In the meantime, Ajax also gave away a lot of space and the Colombian Mayra Ramírez took advantage of this after more than half an hour. After a won duel in midfield, Guro Reiten reached the winter top signing, who scored. Ajax came away well with other good opportunities. Leuchter shot wide just before half time.

The first chance of the second half also belonged to Ajax's all-time top scorer, but Leuchter's shot lacked power. In the 65th minute, Chasity Grant, who was called up for the Dutch team, equalized on a pass from Hoekstra. Leuchter and Nadine Noordam still had chances to score the winning goal, but their shots lacked power.

Chelsea thus qualifies for the last four of the Champions League for the fifth time. The opponent will probably be defending champion FC Barcelona, ​​which will defend a 2-1 lead from the first game on Thursday against SK Brann at home. Chelsea has already reached the final in 2021. (AP)