Ajax beat Feyenoord 2-0 on Sunday in the Rotterdam Kuip. This makes it the fourth time in a row that Ajax has won the Classic in the Eredivisie. Feyenoord, currently third in the Eredivisie, did not score a single time in the last four games against the Amsterdam team. Ajax is currently first, although number two PSV currently plays against RKC.

The first goal of the match came in the 44th minute, when Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord scored an own goal. The match thus showed similarities with the last time the clubs played against each other, in May this year, when Senesi also opened the score with an own goal. When Reiss Nelson of Feyenoord committed a foul on opponent Devyne Rensch in the second half, Ajax was awarded a penalty. This was used in the 81st minute by Dusan Tadic: 2-0.

Shortly before the start of the game, disturbances broke out around the stadium. For example, the Ajax players bus was pelted with fireworks and smoke bombs. Rioters also threw fireworks and glass bottles at the police. No supporters were welcome in the stadium itself due to the corona measures.

The police then arrested dozens of rioters, saying they were in possession of fireworks and disturbing public order. Police used a water cannon to disperse rioters and get them away from the stadium.