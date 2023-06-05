The premier league is over and that means that almost all European tickets have been awarded to a team. Ajax could ‘promote’ a ticket without playing itself if AS Roma won the final of the Europa League, but that did not happen. Furthermore, only the ‘worst’ ticket still has to be earned. FC Twente and Sparta are fighting out who will get that last ticket. This is an overview of the tickets and entry dates for the next European season.

