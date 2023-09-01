Ajax will compete in the group stage of the Europa League against Olympique Marseille, Brighton & Hove Albion and AEK Athens. That’s the lottery released Friday afternoon. Ajax supporters can therefore prepare for away matches in France, the United Kingdom and Greece. Ajax ended up in a relatively tough group.

Ajax qualified for the group stage of the second European tournament on Thursday after a 0-1 defeat in Amsterdam against Loedogorets. Maurice Steijn’s team did not make the best impression in its own Johan Cruijff Arena and hardly had any chances for a goal. Nevertheless, the Europa League qualification was not in danger because Ajax won 1-4 against the Bulgarian opponent last week.

AZ will know later this afternoon where the club stands in the Conference League. The Alkmaar team also qualified for the group stage of the third European tournament on Thursday. AZ eliminated the Norwegian SK Brann Bergen: after a 3-3 draw (1-1 in the first leg), penalties had to be the deciding factor. AZ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan saved the Norwegians’ sixth penalty, while AZ scored six times.