Saturday, October 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ajax vs. Liverpool, LIVE, minute by minute, Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Rangers vs. Liverpool

Rangers vs. Liverpool

Rangers vs. Liverpool

Match of the group stage of the competition.

About to end his contract next summer and starting this season as the fourth or fifth offensive option for Jurgen Kloppthe Brazilian Roberto Firmino has reconverted himself at the age of 31 into the key piece of the Liverpoolwho will face Ajax on Wednesday in Champions League.

See also  Totti and Dybala at the Meazza: "I'd give him my 10 at Roma". And he: "I'll choose the best for me"

With nine points in the locker against only three ofl Ajaxthird in group A, qualifying for the round of 16 seems to be just a mere procedure for the Reds, who are not giving up in pursuit of Napoli, who have 12 points and are in first place.

(Luisa Agudelo: the heroine who put Colombia in the final of the U-17 World Cup)
(Colombian U-17 women’s team: when and against whom does the final play)

The severe defeat on the first day in the Neapolitan fiefdom (4-1) makes it difficult to aspire to that first place, even if on the last day of the group stage the Italians will have to visit Anfield.

Follow the match here.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  The only 6 clubs that won LaLiga apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ajax #Liverpool #LIVE #minute #minute #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ford announces exit from Russia with sale of stake in joint venture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.