Ajax vs. Liverpool, LIVE, minute by minute, Champions League

About to end his contract next summer and starting this season as the fourth or fifth offensive option for Jurgen Kloppthe Brazilian Roberto Firmino has reconverted himself at the age of 31 into the key piece of the Liverpoolwho will face Ajax on Wednesday in Champions League.

With nine points in the locker against only three ofl Ajaxthird in group A, qualifying for the round of 16 seems to be just a mere procedure for the Reds, who are not giving up in pursuit of Napoli, who have 12 points and are in first place.

The severe defeat on the first day in the Neapolitan fiefdom (4-1) makes it difficult to aspire to that first place, even if on the last day of the group stage the Italians will have to visit Anfield.

