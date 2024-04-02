Latest update:



Alex Kroes, the general manager of Ajax football club, has been suspended again two weeks after taking office. The club received this on Tuesday a press statement announced. The supervisory board (SB) has “strong indications” that Kroes may have traded with insider information. Ajax states that it intends to “permanently end the collaboration”.

Kroes started as the new director of Ajax on Friday, March 15. At the end of July, just before his official appointment, he bought more than 17,000 Ajax shares, according to the club. According to the lawyers consulted by Ajax, he thus committed 'insider trading', a criminal act. Ajax is a listed company and says it cannot tolerate “such violations of the law”. According to supervisory board chairman Michael van Praag, Kroes' position is no longer tenable.

In a reaction Kroes writes that he had indeed purchased more than 17,500 shares just before his appointment. According to him, the agreement with Ajax was “not yet finalized”. With the purchase he hoped to send “confidence in the club” and a “positive signal”. Kroes says he pointed out to Ajax himself in August that he had a share package. At the time he would have asked himself how to deal with it. Kroes writes that that question has not been answered to date. He does realize that the purchase was “not the wisest decision”. But he denies having acted with insider knowledge.

Kroes wants AFM judgment

Kroes says he does not accept the supervisory board's decision, so he is going to the AFM. He hopes that the regulator will provide “an independent assessment”. He ends with an expression of regret: “From today onwards, with pain in my heart, I will watch from a distance what is happening at Ajax.” His duties will be taken over by fellow directors and Commissioner Michael van Praag will assist the management. In the short term, the club will inform the shareholders about the proposed dismissal at a meeting, after which the Supervisory Board will make a final decision.

There has been great administrative unrest at Ajax for some time. For various reasons, technical director Marc Overmars and technical director Sven Mislintat recently left. Mislintat is said to have been guilty of a conflict of interest. Former general manager Edwin van der Sar left Ajax in May: he felt the need to “distance himself and relax”.

