A large group of Ajax supporters gathered this afternoon on the Leidseplein in Amsterdam, prior to the match that Ajax can make national champion. In a large procession, the fans are now on their way to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, where the championship match will be played against Heerenveen tonight.

Several hundred supporters of the hard core of the club sang Ajax songs at their fullest this afternoon and set off fireworks. There were also torches, flags and smoke bombs on display. A parasol caught fire, but was quickly extinguished. Police and ME are present in the background.

The party was over by 5.30pm. The fans left the square singing loudly towards Leidsestraat. Only those without a ticket remained.

At the ArenA, except for a single firecracker, there is only singing, partying and jumping. Ajax players have also traveled to Amsterdam from outside the city. Will it be okay tonight? ,,A four-one," thinks Dion Seetsen (26) from Heerlen. Sister Suzan (28) thinks 2-0. ,,In a full Arena, they can't give that away."

Leidseplein, together with Rembrandtplein, has been designated as a safety risk area, as has the surroundings of the Johan Cruijff ArenA. That applies until 2 a.m. Anyone in those areas can be searched as a precaution. Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam has decided this in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service and the police. They already took into account groups of supporters who would go to the city center and the area around the ArenA, where there is a risk of major public disorder. “The police are closely monitoring the situation throughout the city and are prepared for various scenarios,” the municipality said.

The match against Heerenveen starts at 8 p.m. If the team from Amsterdam win the 36th national title, there will be a tribute in the stadium immediately after the game. According to the municipality, a celebration elsewhere, for example on the Museumplein, is not possible due to the large national shortage of security guards.

Ajax fans on Leidseplein, prior to the match between Ajax and sc Heerenveen. © ANP



Ajax can conquer the 36th national title. In that case, the players and members of the technical staff will be honored in the Johan Cruijff ArenA immediately after the match. © ANP

