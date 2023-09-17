After the incident, Arnold Bruggink, technical director of FC Twente, apologized in the Ajax player bus. It is the second time this year that there has been such an incident after the FC Twente – Ajax match.

Ajax player Steven Berghuis not only received his fifth yellow card on Sunday, May 28, in the last league match of last season (3-1 win for FC Twente) in Enschede. But afterwards, the attacking midfielder also punched a supporter after cursing the footballer.

What exactly was shouted in the direction of Berghuis or one of his teammates was never completely clear, but the blow that Berghuis gave earned him an additional two-match suspension. The 45-time Dutch international later apologized publicly.

Today Berghuis returned to Ajax. At ESPN he was asked – even before the incident with Brobbey happened – how he looks back on it. “It also ends at some point,” said the attacker. “There needs to be harsher punishment. Not only in football, but throughout the Netherlands. That was enough for me then, I was caught up in the emotion of the moment and it went too far. On the other hand, I hurt myself and the team. So it’s a bit fifty-fifty. Footballers need to be given more protection.”

The government must take tougher action in these types of situations, Berghuis believes. “It is a social problem. It is not normal to be yelled at four times in the supermarket, while you only take a bag of spinach from the shelf.”