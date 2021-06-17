Ajax had initially not given Antony permission to participate in the Games with Brazil, but now allows the attacker to go to Tokyo. The clubs are not obliged to give up players for the Olympic Games.











Coach André Jardine selected 21-year-old Antony, who also trained with the Olympic selection. The Brazilian will therefore miss the start of the new season with Ajax.

,,It is a wonderful experience, but it is a youth tournament,” said coach Erik ten Hag earlier. “Our players will soon play in the Champions League. That’s the highest level. So the Olympics are great, but they don’t fit in with our preparation for a season in which we will be active again in Europe.”

© Pro Shots / Ron Baltus



Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar will not participate in the Games. Neymar has not been selected as a dispensation player for Brazil’s Under-23 team to defend the Olympic title in Tokyo. PSG defender Marquinhos, who won the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro with Neymar in 2016, is also not on the coach’s list.

Dani Alves (38) was called up to add experience to Brazil under 23. The 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos from Athletico Paranaense and defender Diego Carlos (28) from Sevilla have also been selected as dispensation players.

Dani Alves, who now plays for São Paulo after previously Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​PSG and Juventus, is currently missing from Brazil’s squad that is active in the Copa América at home due to a knee injury.

“We tried to avoid calling up players for both tournaments, so as not to harm the clubs too much,” said Jardine.