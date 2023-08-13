With videoAjax started the season with a resounding but difficult victory over Heracles. In the last quarter of an hour, the coveted Mohammed delivered Kudus and new captain Steven Bergwijn trainer Maurice Steijn still made a satisfactory entrance and defender Jakov Medic even made a dream debut: 4-1.

About 50,000 supporters sat down for what was to be the start of the resurrection of Ajax. The fact that after a whole practice campaign it was still waiting for the top reinforcements would have no effect on the title aspirations, Maurice Steijn stated yesterday, taking into account the less resistance in the first matches.

• Bergwijn did not expect the role of captain: ‘That band is secondary to me’ He said ‘yes’ wholeheartedly when asked if his baptism of fire against Heracles would immediately result in a victory. And in a welcome video before kick-off, the new coach once again encouraged the audience to stimulate interaction with the team. Steijn saw all his promises and wishes come true after 85 minutes, when Steven Bergwijn, whom he put the captain’s armband on earlier this week, pushed the decisive 3-1 into the long corner after a beautiful rush. Steijn beamed, hoisted both fists, with which he then clenched assistants Hedwiges Maduro and Saïd Bakkati against his chest. The kick-off was already successful, although it was preceded by a struggle with the promoted Almeloans.

While waiting for the necessary quality impulse to really compete with rivals PSV and Feyenoord, the public certainly became acquainted with the new impetus in staff and team. Branco van den Boomen immediately took control of the game. The supporters immediately saw that the main force of Ajax has a weapon with its beautiful kick.

Van den Boomen’s kicking technique also almost resulted in goals with two rehearsed corners, were it not for the fact that Brian Brobbey missed an empty goal after a header from talent Jorrel Hato. Earlier, Bergwijn mowed over the ball after a low corner kick.

Under the leadership of the new playmaker, taken over from Toulouse, Ajax chased the opening goal. Attempts by Van den Boomen were stopped by the strong goalkeeper Michael Brouwer, who saw Kenneth Taylor hit the side net after a flashy attack with Anass Salah-Eddine and Brobbey.

Salah-Eddine, who had returned from Twente, was preferred to Owen Wijndal, but certainly did not seize that opportunity with both hands before the break. In fact, the left back led into a deficit by poorly clearing the ball and seeing Mario Engels slide the ball behind Jay Gorter from close range.

Geronimo Rolli

Gorter? Certainly, the young goalie, who wants to rent out Ajax, was allowed to show up again because Geronimo Rulli sustained an – at first glance – ugly shoulder injury. With this, Steijn, who welcomed Diant Ramaj as the new reserve keeper earlier this month, opted for more stability and recognisability behind his new defense.



Immediate damage in the title race seemed to be in the works after Heracles’ blow, also because Ajax collapsed. Until the next newcomer stood up. Jakov Medic was taken over from St. Pauli from the 2. Bundesliga last week. It didn’t stop Steijn from immediately throwing him in front of the lions in the Arena. Medic had a dream debut. The physically strong Croat had already prevented a backlog twice by throwing himself in front of shots from Heracles.

Even better was the way in which he put Ajax back on track in the ten extra minutes of the first half. Medic looked around, found few play options and decided to give it a shot. With success, his rocket of about thirty meters ended tightly in the intersection. The stadium exploded and Medic, who was brought in as backup for another Croat, top target Josip Sutalo, was immediately serenaded.



After the break it was completely one-way traffic, but for a long time without any returns. Great opportunities were wasted on Brobbey. And also Kudus, the taste maker whose departure is still feared in Amsterdam, did not hit a target with his curls from the right. Nevertheless, the Ghanaian broke the spell fifteen minutes before the end. Benjamin Tahirovic, the midfielder taken over from Roma, crowned a good debut with a liberating assist. Thanks to Kudus, who checked the pass and tapped into the long corner.

Heracles seemed to squeeze out a final offensive, until Bergwijn took the decision after an acceleration and solo and scored his second goal well into injury time from the spot and thus set the final score at 4-1.





view important updates 90’+7′ End of second half 90’+6′ 4-1 Ajax! Goal by Steven Bergwijn! Steven Bergwijn can also make his second of the evening. He convincingly shoots in the penalty awarded after hands and determines the final score at 4-1. 90’+4′ VAR: Penalty confirmed 90’+4′ VAR: Penalty confirmed 89′ Emil Hansson is replaced by Diego van Oorschot 89′ Brian Brobbey is replaced by Carlos Forbs The 19-year-old newcomer is still allowed to participate. Another five minutes are added, so he can still enjoy himself and entertain the audience. 88′ Anass Salah-Eddine is replaced by Owen Wijndal 88′ Yellow card for Bryan Limbombe 85′ 3-1 Ajax! Goal by Steven Bergwijn! That said, what a wonderful goal. Steven Bergwijn, the successor to Dusan Tadic as captain in Amsterdam, scores in the 85th minute after a nice action from the left flank. Sven Mislintat also takes a good look in the stands and claps his hands for this beautiful 3-1, which means the decision in a game that was exciting for a long time. 83′ Yellow card for Navajo Port 75′ 2-1 Ajax! Goal by Mohammed Kudus! Fifteen minutes before the end, Ajax takes the lead against Heracles via Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian scores coolly after a nice pass from Benjamin Tahirovic. A nice goal from Kudus, about whom there is of course still a lot of uncertainty. Will he stay with Ajax or will he leave this month? Brighton & Hove Albion has a lot of money left for him, but there is still no question of a transfer. Ajax obviously prefers not to lose another important player.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Costa: measures will be taken against extremists on the 1st if not by the 31st - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO 74′ Yellow card for Devyne Rensch Thomas Bruns wants to prevent a quick free kick from Ajax in their own penalty area by standing in front of the ball. That is not exactly appreciated by Devyne Rensch, who gives him a push. Bruns goes to the ground and also receives a yellow card for foul play. 74′ Yellow card for Thomas Bruns 69′ Jetro Willems is replaced by Ruben Roosken Heracles coach John Lammers makes three substitutions with about 20 to 25 minutes left on the clock. So fresh blood with the visitors from Almelo, who certainly have a chance to take the three points here tonight. 68′ Anas Ouahim is replaced by Marko Vejinovic 68′ Abdenego Nankishi is replaced by Bryan Limbombe 65′ Brouwer saves shot Brobbey Brian Brobbey goes for Heracles’ goal again, but goalkeeper Michael Brouwer saves the Ajax striker’s left shot. That was also due to Navajo Bakboord, the Heracles defender who recovered well and managed to get the power out of the shot after a nice chase on Brobbey. 62′ Steven Bergwijn shoots over Ai, a mediocre shot from Steven Bergwijn, the new captain of Ajax. After a good combination on the left flank, he can pick a corner, but his attempt goes high over Heracles’ goal. 61′ Yellow card for Benjamin Tahirovic 61′ Kenneth Taylor is replaced by Davy Klaassen Fifteen minutes after the break, a substitution in Ajax’s midfield. With at least half an hour to go, Davy Klaassen comes in to take care of the 2-1 for the home team.

