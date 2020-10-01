Sergiño Dest is already a reality in Barcelona and Ajax has not been slow to react to this sensitive loss. The Amsterdam club has already announced the hiring of Sean Klaiber for the next four years, a player who arrives to occupy the right-back position in which Mazraoui is expected to remain the first option.

Klaiber is 26 years old and has played more than 150 games with the Utrecht shirt. Ajax pays five million fixed that could amount to seven for the variables. In addition, Utrecht keeps a percentage of the player’s possible resale in the future.

The signing has not sat too well among the Ajax fans, who have been quite disappointed on social networks. It has not been to his liking that more than five million euros can be paid, a quite considerable figure in the Eredivisie, for a player who arrives to be a substitute. The transfer is understood to have come at the request of Erik ten Hag, who coincided with Klaiber at Utrecht between 2015 and 2017.