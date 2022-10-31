Ajax does not light the purchase option of Mohamed Ihattaren (20). That has the Let the Amsterdam football club know in a statement. Ajax rented the attacking midfielder from Juventus at the end of January. The rental period ends on January 3, 2023, after which Ihattaren must return to Italy. Juventus have not yet responded to the report that Ihattaren will return to the club. Ihattaren still has a contract with the Serie A club until the summer of 2025.

Ihattaren broke through at PSV in 2019, where he made his debut at the age of 16. His career has been in a downward spiral in recent seasons. He was sold to Juventus, but the club quickly loaned him out to Sampdoria, for whom he never played. Ajax then hired the footballer, but he did not play for the Amsterdam club either. In preparation for the current season, he played in some exhibition games, but when the season started, he was left out of the roster. He only played one match in Ajax’s first team, in April during the KNVB Cup final against his former club PSV.

According to Ihattaren himself, he was on his way back, having gained a lot of weight and was in a mental slump. According to The Telegraph he missed the training because he would be threatened by criminals because of his relationship with a young woman he married at the end of September. Security experts would therefore not consider it responsible for him to be present at the club. Ihattaren never confirmed the threats against him. “I can sometimes laugh at the media,” he said via Instagram.

Ajax’s trainer, Alfred Schreuder, did not want to comment on the approaching departure of Ihattaren in a press conference on Monday evening. He did say that he was sorry about how things turned out. “It didn’t turn out as we hoped for him. Ajax has issued a press release and that is the end of it.”

Talent

At first, Ihattaren seemed to have a bright future ahead of him. The former national coach of the Dutch national team, Ronald Koeman, therefore went to great lengths to convince him to choose the Dutch national team instead of the Moroccan national team, for which he can also play due to his dual nationality. Ihattaren never made his debut in Orange and now has to get his career back on track after another failed adventure.