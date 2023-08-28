In the last days before the transfer deadline, Ajax is still fully committed to the arrival of Georges Mikautadze. Director Sven Mislintat is negotiating with the French Metz about the attacker. In addition, a handful of players are still eligible for a (temporary) departure.
John Inan
Latest update:
19:31
