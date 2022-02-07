General stupefaction at Ajax in Amsterdam. At the stroke of midnight, the Dutch club issued a official statement in which he witheringly announced the immediate dismissal of Marc Overmars as sporting director of the club. The former player of the club itself ajaciedArsenal, Barcelona or the selection orangeaccording to the club’s letter, there would be allegedly harassed several co-workers through “inappropriate messages” in a prolonged way.

Some facts that were known last week, which have been treated internally in the most absolute secrecy and rigor by the Ajax leadership leadership and that have ended up being resolved this Sunday night, with drastic measures. In fact, the club’s note includes the testimony of Overmars himself, who admits what happened, agrees on the final verdict and asks for respect for him and his environment.

“I’m ashamed. Last week I was faced with reports about my behavior and how others viewed it. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I had crossed the limitsbut I ended up understanding it these days and I felt enormous pressure. I offer my apologies. Especially for someone in my position, this behavior cannot be justifiedI see it now too. But it’s too late. I see no other option than to stop at Ajax. This also has a big impact on my private situation. That’s why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

“It’s dramatic; it has crossed the limits”

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved in this in any way. It’s dramatic for the women who had to deal with this behavior. When we hear rumors about this, we act immediately, carefully. It was carefully considered and weighed what was the best thing to do. All in consultation with the general manager, Edwin van der Sar, and with the assistance of an external expert,” said Leen Meijaard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

“Marc is probably the best director of football that Ajax has ever had. It is not for nothing that we improved and extended his contract. But unfortunately he has really crossed the limits, so continuing as director was not an option, he saw it himself. It is very painfulI want to express the wish that everyone involved has the peace and privacy to process this.”

More affected, to that message of stupor and disappointment was added van der Sarpartner and friend of Overmars throughout their years as footballers and, now also managers: “I think the situation is terrible for everyone and I agree with the words of Leen Meijaard. In my role, I also feel responsible for helping colleagues. A safe work environment is very important to everyone. Marc and I have been through a lot together. But now everything stops very abruptly. We are working on something very beautiful here, so this news will also be a shock to everyone“.

