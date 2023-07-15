Dusan Tadic leaves Ajax after five years. The contract of the 34-year-old captain was terminated today, after various talks with the new director of football affairs Sven Mislintat. “We would have loved to keep him, but we respect his request and wish him all the best.”

The Amsterdam club gives Tadic his way with this. The Serbian wanted to leave after five very successful years. This intention stems from a disaster season, in which Tadic was annoyed by the lack of quality and mentality within the selection. In April he said that the team needs to be strengthened.

Tadic, who still trained individually at Ajax on Friday afternoon, has indicated to Mislintat that he wants to leave after his holiday. The director then went into conversation with the captain – and his agent. Tadic heard that after missing out on the Champions League ticket, Ajax must mainly cut costs and cannot yet meet the quality impulse he wants. The attacker does not necessarily blame Mislintat for that, but it did confirm his thought that after five years it is time for another challenge. Ajax starts all over again due to the departure of the following basic players. Tadic cannot and does not want to recharge for that.

Edson Álvarez next departure at Ajax? West Ham United reports for Mexican

,,Dusan told us that he wanted to terminate his contract in Amsterdam. Since his arrival in 2018, he has shown how important he is to the team and that he is a true leader both on and off the pitch. Last season his statistics were incredible and he has not missed a single league game since his transfer to Amsterdam. The fact that he is leaving is an incredible loss for Maurice Steijn and his staff,” says Mislintat on the Ajax site. “We would have loved to keep him, but we respect his request and wish him all the best. Ajax has been in contact with him. about the next step in his coaching career and we let him know that he will always be welcome.”

Tadic himself also gives a short explanation on the club site. “The decision to leave the club has been very difficult. However, I believe that now is the right time. I think it is not only good for me, but also for the club to have a fresh start. The time I have had at Ajax and the successes we have celebrated give me an indescribable feeling that I have never experienced before in my career. I want to thank all the fans for the great time I had here. If it’s up to me, this isn’t a final goodbye. I will remain an Ajax player forever and hope to return to Amsterdam soon, in a different role as a coach.” See also Board of Directors Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä completed 2,000 days as Minister

Leadership and returns

Ajax would have preferred to keep the great leader, also because he guarantees leadership and return, but has also learned from the confrontational divorce with Daley Blind last year and has therefore decided to cooperate in dissolving his contract until next year. Whether Tadic will return afterwards to start at Ajax as a youth or assistant coach, as was also included in his contract (three years), remains to be seen.

Tadic has already been associated with a move to Besiktas by Turkish media in recent months. The left winger, who has not missed a competition match for Ajax in five years, currently feels fit enough to continue playing football for several years.

That will definitely not happen in Amsterdam anymore. Ajax took over Tadic from Southampton in 2018, a deal that is considered the best of this century in the capital five years later. Tadic has been crowned the most valuable Eredivisie player in recent years. In addition, the powerhouse stimulated the winner’s mentality within the dressing room, just as the then director Marc Overmars and trainer Erik ten Hag had imagined.

Tadic became national champion three times and also won two KNVB cups. With Ajax, he also pushed through to the knockout phase of the Champions League twice, with the assist king as captain even being a few seconds from the final in 2019.

With the departure of Tadic, the last player of the ‘golden generation’ has also left Ajax See also Much is uncertain at Ajax on the way to the restart of the Eredivisie With the departure of Dusan Tadic, the team that missed the final of the Champions League in 2019 has definitively left Ajax. The Serbian was the last player of the Amsterdam base team to experience a dramatic denouement against Tottenham Hotspur in injury time on May 8, 2019. André Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolás Tagliafico, Lasse Schöne, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek and Kasper Dolberg preceded Tadic. The substitutes of the battle (Joël Veltman, Daley Sinkgraven and Lisandro Magallán) also no longer play at Ajax. April 10, 2019: Ajax for the CL match with Juventus. © Stanley Gontha



