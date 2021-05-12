The Hague (AFP)

Ajax Amsterdam thanked its fans with a wonderful gesture, with its decision to dissolve the shield of the Dutch soccer champions for the 2020-2021 season, which was held behind closed doors due to the Corona virus, and distribute it to them.

According to the club’s official website, the idea is to create small stars out of tin and send them to the club’s affiliates. The shield, weighing 2.75 kg of tin, was transformed into 42,000 stars weighing 3.45 grams, and was mailed out with the message “A piece of history, a piece of Ajax.” For you”.

He added that it is a way to integrate fans who were unable to come to support their team at the “Johan Cruyff Arena” this season, in this 35th title for Ajax in the history of the league.

Former international goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, general manager of the club, said: This season, we have had to play largely without our fans, well, without them at least sitting in the stands.

Even so, we felt supported by them every week. He added: In the past, when we told this title to you, we were expressing how we did this to the fans, but the participation of the shield is really the ultimate proof of that. “After a tumultuous year, we ensure that our fans feel part of our championship.