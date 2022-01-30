Footballer Mohamed Ihattaren will play for Ajax in the coming year. The Amsterdam club will take over the midfielder from Juventus until December 31, 2022. Ajax has that this weekend announced.

Juventus had taken over Ihattaren from PSV last August for two million euros, but rented him directly to Sampdoria. Ihattaren did not play in any official game for that club. In October last year, he is said to have already left Italy and returned to the Netherlands. In an interview with the Telegraph Ihattaren said he was not looked after at Sampdoria. “I got no salary, nothing was arranged, no bank account or insurance. Then I chose myself, protected myself and left. The confidence was gone,” said Ihattaren. The Sampdoria club management strongly denied his allegations.

Until recently, the 19-year-old Ihattaren was considered one of the greatest talents of his generation, according to experts. He made his debut in January 2019 at the age of sixteen in the first team of PSV, which was then led by Mark van Bommel. Under his successor, the German trainer Roger Schmidt, Ihattaren did not always have a starting place last season. A dip in form halfway through the season caused him to disappear almost completely from the picture.

way out

At the start of the current season, Ihattaren was kicked out of the squad by Schmidt. Juventus offered the young midfielder a way out during the summer transfer window. In Turin, Ihattaren signed a four-year contract, but he hasn’t played a minute so far.

Ronald Koeman, then national coach of the Dutch national team, spoke with Ihattaren in November 2019 about his choice for Morocco or the Netherlands. Due to his dual nationality, Ihattaren can represent both countries. Koeman managed to convince Ihattaren to choose the Netherlands, but the attacking midfielder has not yet played for Orange.