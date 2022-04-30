After a series of hard-fought victories, Ajax has once again achieved a simple victory against relegation candidate PEC. Routiniers Dusan Tadic and Davy Klaassen helped the considerably changed leader with beauties over the Zwolle hurdle (3-0) and thus put the pressure on pursuer PSV again.

By Johan Inan



Tadic broke the spell after half an hour with a beautiful volley. Klaassen, who made the second Amsterdam goal shortly after the break, beautifully took care of the final chord, with a placed ball in the intersection. For the first time in months, the frontrunner brought the supporters into a title mood with their frivolous combination game and a resounding victory.

Ajax again appeared considerably changed at the kick-off. Compared to the match against NEC, in addition to Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs and Steven Berghuis were also missing from the basic team. The latter dropped out in Nijmegen with knee problems and only resumed training on Friday. Berghuis therefore took a seat on the bench. There were also Edson Álvarez, who was a regular this season, and the recovered Devyne Rensch.

In addition to Kenneth Taylor, one of the few bright spots against NEC, trainer Ten Hag also made room in his team for Mohammed Kudus and Youri Regeer. The right back made a creditable Eredivisie debut. It started with a scare when Chardi Landu, the surprise in PEC's line-up, seemed to lead the people from Zwolle within forty seconds. His bet just went over.

Chardi Landu heads just over Maarten Stekelenburg’s goal. © Pro Shots / Stanley Gontha



Tighten thumbscrews

As the first half progressed, Ajax tightened the thumbscrews more. That happened once without real wing tips. Dusan Tadic and Sébastien Haller were the attackers, who were supported at the time by Davy Klaassen, the deepest midfielder. He saw PEC goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou save from a missed cross in the short corner. The other midfielders of Ajax, Ryan Gravenberch, Taylor and Kudus, also failed to open the score in a promising position, also to avoid the umpteenth consecutive struggle.

When Taylor launched Tadic with a subtle rocker to the right after half an hour, it was hit. After a bounce, the captain completed the ball impeccably and beautifully in the far corner, also because Mees de Wit (AZ next season) gave him the space to do so: 1-0. Tadic already had something to celebrate after kick-off: the Serbian captain did not miss an Eredivisie game for Ajax since his switch from Southampton in 2018. With 124 consecutive appearances, he took over the club record from former goalkeeper Gert Bals.

Text continues below photo…

Dusan Tadic celebrated 1-0. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



It also remained with Tadic’s goal before half-time, also because PEC attacker Djavan Anderson did not get the ball between the posts from close by. Kastaneer also failed to do so shortly after the break with a flaming shot. The decision fell a few minutes later on the other side, when Taylor temporized and Tadic passed the ball to central defender Jurriën Timber. With a subtle foot movement he worked the ball against the post, after which Klaassen walked in the 2-0 for Ajax.

Easiest matches in months

Because the connecting goal was also not for Kastaneer, title favorite Ajax experienced the easiest match in months. A big miss by the struggling top scorer Haller didn't change that. PEC, battling relegation, was unable to unleash another final offensive. On the contrary, Ajax got it old-fashioned, with Klaassen determining the final score at 3-0 with a beautiful curl in the intersection.

Text continues below photo…

Davy Klaassen cheers for the 3-0. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



After that goal, the audience in the Johan Cruijff Arena took the word ‘champion’ in their mouths for the first time, singing and hopping. For this, Ajax has to book two more victories in the last week, in which AZ, sc Heerenveen and Vitesse are waiting. With a misstep by pursuer PSV against Willem II on Sunday, one victory is enough for Ajax to crown itself as national champion for the 36th time.

