Mazraoui was injured last week during the home match against Sporting Portugal in the Champions League (4-2). He missed Sunday’s lost game against AZ (1-2) and was also missing on Wednesday in the cup match against Barendrecht (4-0).

Right back Mazraoui is an important pawn in Ajax’s attacking game this season. He regularly pulls forward and forms a good couple with Antony. His first replacement Devyne Rensch has remained away from the high level he reached last season in recent months. ,,But a match like Sunday against Feyenoord can help him,’ said Ten Hag. ,,I don’t want to see the conservative Rensch of the duel with AZ. I did see the Rensch I want to see against Willem II and Barendrecht.”