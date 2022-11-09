Ajax failed to take over the lead in the Eredivisie from PSV on Wednesday evening. In Amsterdam, the club drew 2-2 in the make-up game with Vitesse. The match was previously postponed so that Ajax could optimally prepare for the sixth group match in the Champions League against Glasgow Rangers last week.

Captain Dusan Tadic scored the first Ajax goal early in the match, by tapping in a cross from Steven Bergwijn. Shortly after Mohammed Kudus had hit the post on behalf of the home team in the twentieth minute, Vitesse equalized. Million Manhoef sprinted out of Ajax defender Jurriën Timber and placed the ball behind goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.

Ajax, whistled by some of the supporters at halftime, came into play better in the second half. Both Steven Berghuis and substitute Daley Blind hit the crossbar, but the goal fell again on the other side. Again it was Manhoef who passed Pasveer in a counterattack. Substitute Lorenzo Lucca saved a point for Ajax ten minutes before the end, which attacker Brian Brobbey saw hit the post deep in injury time.

With thirteen matches played, Ajax is now second with 29 points, one less than leader PSV. Feyenoord is third with 27 points. The last round before the World Cup in Qatar and the winter break is scheduled for next weekend. Ajax then takes on FC Emmen, PSV plays against AZ.