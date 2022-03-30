videoPeru has secured a place in the play-offs for the World Cup. The Peruvians were 2-0 too strong for Paraguay in the last World Cup qualifier and therefore finished fifth in the group of South America. Brazil set a record, but also saw Antony out injured.



Gianluca Lapadula put Peru ahead in the fifth minute and just before half-time Yoshimar Yotun made it 2-0. For example, Peru managed to keep Colombia and Chile under its control. Colombia won the away match against Venezuela 1-0, Chile lost 2-0 at home to Uruguay.

In mid-June, Peru will take on the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Those two countries will meet on June 7.

Injury Antony

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador had already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in the South American qualifying group. That did not stop Brazil from defeating Bolivia 0-4 in La Paz. Lucas Paqueta, Bruno and Richarlison (2) scored the goals. Ajax player Antony started in the starting line-up and was substituted after 77 minutes of play. The attacker was carried off the field on a stretcher after a kick to his right leg. It is not yet known what is wrong with the Brazilian.

Antony is carried off the field. © REUTERS



For Antony it is the second time in a short time that he seems to be injured. This already happened in the Classic between Ajax and Feyenoord, when the attacker was sent off with a second yellow card. At the press conference afterwards, he appeared with crutches, but that injury turned out to be not that bad in the end.

With the win, Brazil now has 45 points after 17 games, a record for a World Cup qualifier in South America. Argentina drew 1-1 with Ajax player Nicolas Tagliafico and Lionel Messi at Ecuador.