Which of the two title candidates has the most difficult program? Judge for yourself. One walk in the park it will certainly not be the case for both teams, who also meet in the cup final on April 17 in the Kuip.



And what about May 8? Ajax will play that day against AZ, which was already too strong for Erik ten Hag's team in Amsterdam earlier this season. And PSV then has to go to the Kuip, where it rarely beats Feyenoord in recent years. In Eindhoven, Roger Schmidt's team lost 0-4 against the Rotterdam team.

Given the schedules, the championship decision could fall on the last day of play. PSV then plays in Zwolle, where it ended the competition in 2016 with a surprising national title because Ajax played 1-1 at De Graafschap.

Just like in 2012, Ajax will close the competition in Arnhem. The team from Amsterdam became champions that year, although that title had already been won at home a week earlier against VVV.

Ajax

† April 17: KNVB Cup final: PSV – Ajax

† Apr 23: NEC-out

† 30th of April: PEC Zwolle-home

† May 8th: AZ-out

† 11 May: Heerenveen-home

† 15 May: Vitesse out

PSV

† April 17: KNVB Cup final: PSV – Ajax

† Apr 23: SC Cambuur-uit

† May 1: Willem II home

† May 8th: Feyenoord away

† 11 May: NEC-home

† 15 May: PEC Zwolle-out