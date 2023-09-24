Everyone was eagerly awaiting De Klassieker, but there was hardly any real competition. When the half-time signal sounds, Feyenoord has a 0-3 lead, visiting their arch-rival for the first time ever in the Premier League.

Never before has Ajax fallen behind 0-3 in the regular competition. Santiago Giménez’s two goals and a spot-on shot by Igor Paixão make it unique.

Yet it is not the very first time that the people of Rotterdam have taken the lead in the capital with these figures. Feyenoord’s previous 0-3 lead in Amsterdam dates from June 6, 1960. However, at that time it was not a competition match, but a playoff match for European football. It was even 1-6 that day in De Meer Stadium, so Ajax has been warned. Sjaak Swart scored the honorary goal for the home team.

The only other time that the Rotterdam team reached 0-3 in the lion's den was on April 9, 1928: it remained at 0-3 in the Championship competition, long before the introduction of professional football in the Netherlands.



Feyenoord quickly took the lead

Only once did Feyenoord lead by 3 goals against Ajax before the 37th minute. On November 11, 1956, Cor van der Gijp made it 3-0 in Rotterdam in the Eredivisie (result 7-3). Feyenoord has never been so quickly at 0-3 against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Ajax, in turn, faces a 0-3 deficit at halftime in a home match in the Premier League for the first time since December 4, 1977. PSV won 1-4 in De Meer after a 0-3 lead halfway through.

View the complete Premier League program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the rankings here.

