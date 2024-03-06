After a horror debut and a serious injury, he briefly feared that Ajax fans would never see the true Sivert Mannsverk. After his strong comeback against FC Utrecht, the Norwegian football nerd is now guarding against euphoria. A real test tonight, in the Conference League, against the English revelation Aston Villa. “It was very tough until I decided: 45 minutes is not going to determine my time at Ajax.”
Johan Inan
