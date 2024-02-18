Ajax against NEC is less than two minutes into the game when Kenneth Taylor decides to do nothing. The midfielder is high on the field, against the NEC defense. There is a lot of space in front of him, behind the NEC defense. A promising situation, which his teammate Jordan Henderson sees. He gives a deep pass, assuming that Taylor is sprinting into the gap.

But Taylor does not recognize the moment and remains standing. Result: no chance and loss of ball for Ajax. Henderson immediately gestures to Taylor that he should have gone deep. And then again.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, just before two o'clock, Kenneth Taylor is ready in the players' tunnel of the Johan Cruijff Arena. The Ajax midfielder follows captain Henderson when he is the first to enter the field. Taylor is in a difficult period and is under a magnifying glass.

Three days earlier, he received a cynical applause from the Ajax crowd after he was substituted after a very difficult performance in the Conference League match against Norwegian FK Bodø/Glimt. In phases, Ajax's midfield was completely destroyed, Taylor drowned, just like Henderson.

For that reason, the axis against NEC has been slightly strengthened defensively. Defensive midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic pairs with Henderson. This allows Taylor to mainly focus on the attack, as the so-called 'number 10' behind the strong center forward Brian Brobbey.

Exponent Ajax training

Taylor is an exponent of the Ajax training, entered in 2010. He comes from the talented youth group – birth years 2002, 2003 – including Brobbey, Ryan Gravenberch, Sontje Hansen (active this Sunday for NEC) and Youri Regeer. Before the match, Taylor and Brobbey play together a bit warmly, as they were a feared duo in their youth. They are also best friends off the field.

For a long time, Taylor was known within Ajax as very promising. Dynamic, creative and 'two-legged' – so equally strong with both left and right. Just like attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder was in his time. Although still young (21), he has grown into one of the most experienced Ajax players over the past two years, together with Brobbey and Devyne Rensch. He has now played almost a hundred games for Ajax – and played four international matches. He has always been a fixture under the last four Ajax coaches, including under current coach John van 't Schip.

That confidence cannot prevent his development from stalling this season. He is unable to take the fragile Ajax team by the hand or make a difference. His performance has been below average this season, with only three assists and one goal in 22 Eredivisie games.

And he does not appear in the statistics that are important for midfielders, according to data from competition organization Eredivisie CV: the lists of 'key passes', 'dribbles and passes in the sixteen-meter area', and 'creating great chances' include he is nowhere in the top twenty. Parts in which his colleague at PSV, Joey Veerman, dominates.

Taylor becomes “static” and “apathetic”. named in a recent analysis of his play on the Pantelic Podcast. He does not sufficiently recognize the moments when there is space, and in a promising position he can make many more sprints into the depths to create danger. At the same time, he is defensively vulnerable, especially in his orientation – where opponents walk.

These shortcomings became apparent against NEC on Sunday. Taylor rarely appears in the game, he rarely presents himself when Ajax has the ball. He regularly tries to make sprints in depth, behind the NEC defense, but often does not recognize the right moment to do so. Then the surprise is gone, or he is offside. Sometimes he also has bad luck, such as in the fifth minute, when he goes deep but a ball from right back Tristan Gooijer does not reach him.

Sometimes Taylor doesn't seem to know exactly what to do as soon as he gains possession of the ball deep in the NEC half. So: how he should execute his runs. This is clearly visible when he gains possession of the ball in the left zone after a technical tour de force by Henderson, but then switches back because he does not see the solution. A light flute concerto is then heard for the first time.

And it can also be seen when in the sixtieth minute he is completely free in the axis, not far from the NEC penalty area. Taylor has time, space, but the ball bounces when he wants to receive it. And then plays a 'safe' ball back to a teammate. Immediately the whistle sounds again. While shortly before he gave a great through ball to Kristian Hlynsson, but the Icelander's shot was blocked.

The switch

After 64 minutes and 39 seconds, Taylor hears his name. Ar'Jany Martha is already ready at the line. Another early substitution. Cynical applause again. A hand from Van 't Schip, and Taylor immediately takes off his red and white shirt. Zero dribbles, zero chances created, zero shots on goal, broadcaster ESPN shows in the live broadcast.

Sports data agency Stats Perform fills in at the request of NRC on: in total Taylor had 26 ball contacts. This includes twenty passes, sixteen of which were successful, although this also includes the kick-off of the second half and the kick-off after the 1-1. In terms of successful passing, this is one of his least matches.

Although Taylor plays very flat and unhappy, he is involved in the opening goal. He heads a ball to Brobbey, who combines with Jaydon Banel, whose shot hits Brobbey and fortunately ends up in the goal.

Defensively, Taylor takes a risk by letting NEC midfielder Tjaronn Chery walk away from a promising attack by the visitors after fifteen minutes. He points out that someone needs to take over Chery – but no one sees that. It only just ends well because Chery is not found. Defensively, Taylor's contribution is minimal, according to Stats Perform data: he recorded only two ball recoveries and not a single tackle.

After his substitution, Ajax made it 2-1 through substitute Carlos Forbs, only to give away the victory in the last minute of extra time (2-2). “The entire team was not at the level we would have liked, and Kenneth also suffered from that,” says Van 't Schip. “He wasn't able to bring anything to help us come out on top. Like most people actually.”

He trains well and is fit, says Van 't Schip. “He must ensure that that turning point comes. He can do better, but the whole team can do better.”